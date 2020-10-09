It's never too early to look too far ahead in recruiting and we examine what the 2022 recruiting cycle could look like in the state of West Virginia.

While on the surface it isn't quite as loaded as the 2021 efforts, the 2022 cycle definitely boasts several prospects with power five potential.

WVSports.com takes a look at which prospects to keep an eye on in the 2022 class and where West Virginia currently sits with each.