West Virginia has added another transfer this off-season in DePaul forward Pauly Paulicap and WVSports.com looks at some of the advanced metrics to see how he can help the basketball program.

Paulicap, 6-foot-8, 225-pounds, spent one season with the Blue Demons where he averaged 7.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while shooting 55.4-percent from the field. The year before at Manhattan the versatile forward averaged 10.4 points and 6.6 rebounds.

The New York native has one season of eligibility remaining and we look at how effective he was last season at DePaul as well as how he fits in the roster this fall.