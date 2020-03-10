West Virginia returns a pair of quarterbacks from the 2020 roster that saw significant action that means there will be a decision to make.

That involves taking the emotion out of things and evaluating both junior Jarret Doege and senior Austin Kendall on how they operated in the offense.

That includes how productive each of them were and their decision making in order to look at each of the options.

Well, WVSports.com takes a look at some of the raw numbers between the two in some key areas to let you see where each stand.