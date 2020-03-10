News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-10 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Looking at the two West Virginia football quarterbacks performance

The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has two options at the quarterback spot.
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team has two options at the quarterback spot.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

West Virginia returns a pair of quarterbacks from the 2020 roster that saw significant action that means there will be a decision to make.

That involves taking the emotion out of things and evaluating both junior Jarret Doege and senior Austin Kendall on how they operated in the offense.

That includes how productive each of them were and their decision making in order to look at each of the options.

Well, WVSports.com takes a look at some of the raw numbers between the two in some key areas to let you see where each stand.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}