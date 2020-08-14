WVSports - Looking at the West Virginia offensive roster measurables

Looking at the West Virginia offensive roster measurables
Fall camp is underway at West Virginia as the Mountaineers speed toward the start of a very different, but real 2020 season.
WVSports.com examines the roster and looks at each position group on the offensive side of the ball to see how players have changed their bodies from the off-season as well as how the newcomers stack up.
*=New to the program.
Quarterbacks:
*14 Matt Cavallaro, 6-0, 201, So.
2 Jarrett Doege, 6-2, 208, r-Jr. (+10 lbs)
*11 Garrett Greene, 5-11, 192, Fr.
3 Trent Jackson, 6-3, 208, r-So. (- 3 lbs)
12 Austin Kendall, 6-2, 212, r-Sr. (-9 lbs)
Running back:
4 Leddie Brown, 5-11, 210, Jr. (-2 lbs)
37 Owen Chafin, 5-9, 200, r-Fr.
34 Lorzeno Dorr, 5-9, 198, r-Sr. (-2 lbs)
43 Jackson Knipper, 6-2, 238, r-Jr. (-7 lbs)
33 T.J. Kpan, 5-8, 175, r-Jr. (-9 lbs)
24 Tony Mathis, 5-11, 205, r-Fr. (+13 lbs)
20 Alec Sinkfield, 5-9, 193, r-Jr. (+5 lbs)
*22 A’Varius Sparrow, 5-9, 197, Fr.
Wide receiver:
84 Freddie Brown, 5-8, 180, r-Fr. (+5 lbs)
*17 Sam Brown, 6-2, 197, Fr.
9 Isaiah Esdale, 6-0, 203, r-Jr. (+2 lbs)
86 Randy Fields, 6-1, 196, r-So.
0 Bryce Ford-Wheaton, 6-3, 218, r-So. (+3 lbs)
13 Sam James, 6-0, 184, r-So. (+2 lbs)
19 Ali Jennings, 6-1, 193, So. (+12 lbs)
89 Graeson Malashevich, 5-9, 179, r-Fr. (-1 lb)
10 Sean Ryan, 6-3, 194, Jr. (-4 lbs)
1 T.J. Simmons, 6-2, 198, r-Sr. (-1 lb)
*15 Reese Smith, 5-10, 186, Fr.
*82 Keion Wakefield, 5-9, 182, r-Sr.
*18 Devell Washington, 6-4, 210, Fr.
16 Winston Wright, 5-10, 180, So. (+13 lbs)
Tight end:
85 T.J. Banks, 6-5, 255, r-So. (+2 lbs)
*80 Charles Finley, 6-4, 206, Fr.
87 Mike O’Laughlin, 6-5, 255, r-So. (+5 lbs)
Offensive line:
65 Donovan Beaver, 6-6, 308, r-Fr. (+5 lbs)
76 Chase Behrndt, 6-4, 315, r-Sr. (+10 lbs)
57 Michael Brown, 6-3, 348, r-Sr. (+3 lbs)
61 Tyler Connolly, 6-5, 335, r-Fr. (-6 lbs)
62 Zach Davis, 6-2, 310, r-Sr. (-2 lbs)
60 Noah Drummond, 6-0, 290, r-So. (+15 lbs)
*54 Zach Frazier, 6-2, 308, Fr.
74 James Gmiter, 6-3, 300, r-So.
79 John Hughes, 6-5, 298, Jr.
58 Nick Malone, 6-6, 292, r-Fr. (+12 lbs)
*79 Chris Mayo, 6-5, 320, Fr.
68 Briason Mays, 6-3, 308, r-So. (+8 lbs)
55 Parker Moorer, 6-4, 306, r-Fr. (+6 lbs)
69 Blaine Scott, 6-3, 315, r-So. (-6 lbs)
*78 Tairiq Stewart, 6-4, 344, Jr.
71 Junior Uzebu, 6-6, 298, r-So. (-2 lbs)
*53 Jordan White, 6-3, 300, Fr.
50 Brandon Yates, 6-4, 306, r-Fr. (+21 lbs)
