North Carolina will not have the services of starting quarterback Drake Maye in the Duke's Mayo Bowl so what can we expect from backup Conner Harrell?

Maye elected to opt out the bowl game as he prepares for the NFL Draft where he will likely be selected within the first five picks. The 6-foot-4, 230-pound, sophomore tossed for 3,608 yards and 24 touchdowns with 9 interceptions on the season.

And was coming off a season the previous campaign where he was named ACC Player of the Year throwing for 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns with just 7 picks.

Harrell arrived at North Carolina in the class of 2022 as an early enrollee but did not see the field as he redshirted. It's a prospect that West Virginia is familiar with after offering him a scholarship out of high school at Thompson in Alabama.

There Harrell posted 2,532 yards and 39 touchdowns on 142-203 (70%) passing as a senior while leading Thompson to a 13-1 record and the state championship.

A two-time state champion, Harrell completed 371-of-515 passes (72%) for 6,100 yards and 81 touchdowns with only six interceptions over his final two prep seasons. He also rushed for 680 yards and nine touchdowns earning first-team all-state in both years.

During this past season with the Tar Heels, Harrell completed just 4-6 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 50 yards on 5 attempts along with a score.

The redshirt freshman had only 7 passing dropbacks on the season, but wasn't afraid to push the ball down the field with an average depth of target of 15.7 yards. He completed all of his passes this season against FCS opponent Campbell.

He attempted only three passes against FBS opponents this season.

On the rushing side, all of his yardage was off designed runs.

So, while Harrell has limited experience with just 21 snaps this season he is a very talented player that has proven more than capable at the high school level. And with a several weeks to prepare for the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Harrell presents challenges.