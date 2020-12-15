West Virginia is piecing together the 2021 recruiting class and we examine what’s left on the board on the offensive side of the football.

The Mountaineers currently have eight commitments on the offensive side of the ball with a quarterback, two running backs, a wide receiver, two offensive linemen and two tight ends.

Those pledges are Birmingham (Ala.) Gardendale quarterback Will Crowder, Perry (Oh.) running back Jaylen Anderson, Germantown (Md.) Northwest wide receiver Kaden Prather, Edwardsville (Ill.) running back Justin Johnson, Jackson (Oh.) tight end Treylan Davis, Sweden tight end Victor Wikstrom, Huntington (W.Va.) Spring Valley offensive tackle Wyatt Milum and Brunswick (Oh.) offensive tackle Tomas Rimac.