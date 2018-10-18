West Virginia lost a commitment from top rated prospect in Winston Salem (N.C.) linebacker Lee Kpogba. The decision had seemingly been coming for quite some time, but the four-star made the break up official after announcing his decision on social media.

So WVSports.com takes a look back at those prospects that were once committed to the Mountaineers but the two parties elected to part ways to see how they developed in college.

And as you can guess it's a mixed bag.