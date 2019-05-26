Looking back: Jeff Braun
Jeff Braun, if anything, was a pillar of consistency during his time at West Virginia.
The one-time two-way prospect moved to the offensive side in college, starting 39 games and appearing in a total of 50 during his five years on campus.
Braun moved from right tackle, to his more natural position at offensive guard over his final two seasons and led the team in knockdowns in two of his three years starting, while finished second in the other.
Not bad for a player that was once heavily recruited by West Virginia and Maryland for his accolades on the defensive side of the ball.
