West Virginia was always there for Keilen Dykes and he never forgot it.

One of the anchors for the West Virginia defense line in the mid-2000’s, Dykes at one point was still just a high school prospect trying to find his way and where he would eventually play his college ball.

One of the first schools to offer the Chaney High School standout in Youngstown, Ohio – the Mountaineers were a presence from the start in his recruitment.

A four-year starter at the high school level, West Virginia extended a scholarship offer to Dykes during the spring following his junior season.