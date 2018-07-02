It was a day full of announcements for the West Virginia football program when the Mountaineers received a commitment from Ohio safety Sidney Glover over a decade ago.

First up was the news that head coach Rich Rodriguez wasn’t going to Alabama and would remain in Morgantown. The came word that Glover was ready to end the recruiting process.

“Once it all came out, I felt good about making the call," Glover said.

But it was something that almost never came to fruition in the first place.