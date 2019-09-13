How much can you take from the before? Each game is different so it's an interesting question but WVSports.com is going to try to do it to get you ready for what's next on the West Virginia football schedule.

In our new feature looking back to look ahead, we examine some of the statistics that stood out in an opponent's previous game as well as some season long trends.

We look today at North Carolina State who is 2-0 after beating Western Carolina 41-0 and taking care of East Carolina the week before.





--N.C. State is 2-0 on the season and took care of Western Carolina rather easily 41-0 in the last game. So let's look at some things that happened and look back to look ahead.





--Redshirt sophomore quarterback Matt McKay, a former West Virginia recruit, completed 18-28 passes for 201 yards with a touchdown. He didn't complete a pass over 20+ yards in the game and was only 6-8 for 100 yards and a score from 10+ yards meaning that 12 of his passes were completed behind the line of scrimmage or under 10 yards. If you look at the year to date, McKay has completed 11/15 for 241 yards and 2 touchdowns further than 10 yards meaning that the bulk of his passes aren't traveling long distances and the Wolfpack are largely relying on yards after the catch.





--A total of 296 of the 534 yards recorded has come after the catch.