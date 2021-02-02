WVSports - Looking back: West Virginia football: signing day misses

Glaud is perhaps one of the most interesting of all the signing day decisions in the history of West Virginia recruiting. Down to Rutgers and the Mountaineers, Glaud was so torn that he eventually made his decision based solely on the flip of a coin that landed in favor of the Scarlet Knights.





Glaud played his first two years as a special teamer and backup linebacker. All the while, he was being groomed for the role of starting middle linebacker. That time seemed to arrive as a junior, but halfway through training camp head coach Greg Schiano showed that he no longer had confidence in Glaud. Schiano moved him to defensive end where he stayed for the next two years. Glaud was mostly a backup as a junior and then started as a senior but really never turned into an impact player. In hindsight, his best role probably would have been as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He was too small to make an impact as a defensive end and not quite physical enough to cut it as a middle linebacker. He was a serviceable college player at best and will be more remembered for choosing his college on the flip of a coin than any notable on-field accomplishments.