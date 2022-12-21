Looking back: West Virginia football: signing day misses
Signing day is always a spectacle both for the good and the bad. Over the years, West Virginia has had its fair share of ups and downs on the unofficial national recruiting holiday and today we take a look at recent signing day misses for the Mountaineers and how those prospects translated at their respective schools.
Although the introduction of the early signing day has changed things some, the memory of some of these recruitment's certainly have not faded from the collective memory of Mountaineers fans.
Glaud is perhaps one of the most interesting of all the signing day decisions in the history of West Virginia recruiting. Down to Rutgers and the Mountaineers, Glaud was so torn that he eventually made his decision based solely on the flip of a coin that landed in favor of the Scarlet Knights.
Glaud played his first two years as a special teamer and backup linebacker. All the while, he was being groomed for the role of starting middle linebacker. That time seemed to arrive as a junior, but halfway through training camp head coach Greg Schiano showed that he no longer had confidence in Glaud. Schiano moved him to defensive end where he stayed for the next two years. Glaud was mostly a backup as a junior and then started as a senior but really never turned into an impact player. In hindsight, his best role probably would have been as a 3-4 outside linebacker. He was too small to make an impact as a defensive end and not quite physical enough to cut it as a middle linebacker. He was a serviceable college player at best and will be more remembered for choosing his college on the flip of a coin than any notable on-field accomplishments.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news