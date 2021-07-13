Los Angeles Dodgers draft Adam Tulloch in 17th round

For the second time in the 2021 MLB Draft, one team has drafted two Mountaineers. Adam Tulloch, a left-handed pitcher, was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 17th round on Tuesday, exactly one round after the team chose reliever Madison Jeffrey.

Tulloch started eight games for the Mountaineers this past season, going 0-4. He made five additional appearances out of the bullpen, striking out 52 batters over the season. A native of Weston, Florida, Tulloch transferred to West Virginia from the College of Central Florida prior to the 2021 season. He spent the 2019 season at Wingate University in North Carolina. Tulloch is the fourth Mountaineer chosen in this year's draft, followed by Jackson Wolf (4th round, San Diego Padres), Ryan Bergert (6th round, San Diego Padres) and Jeffrey.