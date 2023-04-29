If the name Austin Brinkman doesn’t ring a bell, it’s because he’s done his job.

That’s because the junior is a long snapper for the Mountaineers and that’s a position that isn’t technically recognized outside of when they happen to make a mistake. It’s the life of a specialist to some degree, but those within the program want to change that.

“He has a chance to be as good as anybody in the country,” head coach Neal Brown said.

His battery mate on punts Ollie Straw takes the praise even further.

The two worked together all of last season and it’s a relationship that made each other better. He has seen the former walk-on grow exponentially over the past year.

Each of the two specialist understand what make the other tick and it forces them to push each other to improve every time they take the field.

For Straw, it’s not only the accuracy that Brinkman possesses but his consistency. And an example of that is how Brinkman is able to place the ball accurately regardless of what is called either a roll out to the right, left or straight on he continues to deliver the ball on Straw’s hip.

“He knows exactly where the ball needs to be. He can put it on a little penny if he needs to and he’s really special as a player,” Straw said. “He’s a special talent for sure.”

The relationship between the two isn’t one that Straw realized was as important as it would eventually become when he first arrived on campus. But because each are so similar it didn’t take long for the pair to find a common bond over how hard they work and push each other on a daily basis.

Each often end up being their own toughest critics, which makes that support critical.

“We both get down and the other one picks each other up. It’s a relationship where we build off each other and push each other to be the best we can be,” Straw said.

Brinkman has served as the long snapper for West Virginia over the last 25 games and handles all duties including field goals outside of punts. And he’s certainly done his job.

Because the name Austin Brinkman continues to somehow skirt under the radar.

“It’s not a glamorous position. His job is to get the ball back and he does it perfectly every time. It’s pretty special what he can do,” Straw said.