Solwold, 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, made a visit for spring practice April 8 and was impressed not only with the coaching staff but the atmosphere on campus.

Towson (Md.) Loyola Blakefield 2025 long snapper Hunter Solwold already held a number of opportunities to play at the next level but now you can add West Virginia to that list.

“What stuck out to me was the awesome culture,” he said.

Inside linebackers coach Jeff Koonz, along with Special Teams Analyst Tony Thomspon, have been the lead recruiters for Solwold and were the ones that gave him news about the opportunity to play for the Mountaineers at the college level.

The trio spoke following practice, and they gave him insight into their future plans for him and how he can fit into the program.

Solwold ended up spending the most time with Thomspon on the trip.

“I was extremely impressed by how he runs his practices. He is an amazing coach and person and someone I would really flourish and thrive competing and playing for each day,” he said.

West Virginia likes Solwold as a long snapper and he has some good genetics considering his father Mike spent time in the NFL as a long snapper after standout career at Wisconsin. Solwold hails from the same hometown as current long snapper Austin Brinkman. In fact, Solwold grew up watching him.

“As a player they like my big size and athletic ability to make plays in punt coverage while being able to throw fast and consistent snaps to the punter and holder like Austin does now for WVU,” he said.

West Virginia isn’t the only school involved here as Maryland, Virginia Tech, Bowling Green and several others have given him opportunities and he also has a lacrosse scholarship to St. Bonaventure.

For now, Solwold isn’t naming any favorites but is focusing on continuing to improve his craft and getting better each day. The plan for now is to decide sometime in June or later in the summer.

Solwold is looking for a program that is going to provide a home-like atmosphere and where he can progress as both a player and a person.

“For the ultimate goal of playing in the NFL like my dad,” he said.