With the struggles of the football program, athletic director Shane Lyons and West Virginia have agreed to part ways.

The interim athletic director is expected to be Rob Alsop, the university’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Lyons has been at West Virginia since 2015 and is a well respected administrator.

But the decision to extend head coach Neal Brown with a buyout that will cost the school over $17 million looms large in this decision. Brown is 21-24 as the leader over the football program.

A search for the new athletic director is expected to begin immediately and the search is expected to go quickly.