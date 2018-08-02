West Virginia's athletic facilities will have a new look.

For the past 18 months, West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons and others have worked on putting together a facilities master plan and campaign which has been named, “Climbing Higher,” and was unveiled to the public Thursday afternoon.

“We started this 18 months ago,” Lyons said. “We’ve had conversations and I’ve had conversations with President (Gordon) Gee and central administration through Rob Alsop about our goals and what we’re trying to achieve as a department as we move forward.”

What are those goals?

According to Lyons, this is the next step the athletic department is taking and one that will focus on the student-athletes. The first step was expanding fan enhancement with improvements and renovations done to the WVU Coliseum and concourses at the Coliseum as well as Milan Puskar Stadium.

“This is the next important step in our department,” Lyons said. “Now’s time for us to look back now at our student-athletics.

“As a department, we can’t stay where we are today, we gotta keep moving forward and climbing higher as a department,” he added.

These new upgrades will cost up to $100 million. A total of $55 million will go towards improvements and upgrades to the Milan Puskar Center, the main facility for West Virginia football.

One upgrade that has been completed is a new training room which has already been unveiled as well as a training table which is now ready for use.

Other renovations will include the expansions of the academic center, both the team and visiting locker rooms, student-athlete lounge, Hall of Traditions, equipment room, coaches' offices and team meeting rooms.

The plan for the Hall of Traditions is to move it to the front of the Milan Puskar Center similar to how the West Virginia basketball facility is set up which will allow it to be more visible to the public.

Lyons described this specific facility project as a domino effect.

“One thing has to be happen before the next thing can occur,” he said. “It is a phase project as we move forward with this.”

Another project from this master plan includes $35 million going into the WVU Coliseum Complex, which will include renovations to the WVU Coliseum, Natatorium, Shell Building, Cary Gym as well as the landscaping around the Coliseum.

Some of these upgrades will feature an Olympic sports weight room in the Natatorium which will accommodate 350 student-athletes, additional lighting, parking and walkways at the Coliseum as well as a new indoor track surface inside the Shell Building.

There will also be a type of monument added near the Coliseum that will pay homage to Stansbury Hall, the former home to West Virginia basketball which will be torn down to build a new West Virginia College of Business and Economics building.

Lyons also said that the department will look at providing locker rooms for all athletics with this master plan which will include extra space.

“Some of our sports teams currently right now do not have locker rooms,” Lyons said. “That’s not what I want as Director of Athletics and we will look at opportunities for space to have locker rooms for every one of our teams.”

The master plan lastly consists of $5 million each going to renovations at the Cary Gym Complex, which hasn’t had any updates in its 25-year history according to Lyons and a brand new golf facility which would include a team clubhouse, driving range and a multiple green practice course.

This facility plan for golf is critical according tom Lyons based off the successes the Big 12 has had on the national stage in the sport. Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have won the past two national titles in men’s golf.

“Coach (Sean) Covich has done a great job with our program,” Lyons said. “It is the best conference for golf…this gives Coach Covich a chance to continue to build program and move it in the right direction.”

Lyons hopes to have the entire master plan completed in about five years and the order of the projects will be determined by the funding and where the money is directed to.

“These are not wants, these are needs for our student-athletes, these are needs for our department to continue to grow as a program and move forward,” Lyons said. “This is something we need to do to move forward and have our programs be on the national level.”