The transfer portal.

The subject that’s been at the forefront of the discussion at West Virginia over the past week with two projected starters entering their names into it in Kenny Robinson and Derrek Pitts.

This on the heels of Marcus Simms, another projected starter entering his name into the portal at the end of April, and Matt Jones a two-year starting center doing the same in January but quickly deciding on Youngstown State to finish his career.

In total, nine different scholarship players have inserted their names into the portal at West Virginia since head coach Neal Brown assumed the role as head coach. One of those players in Mike O’Laughlin pulled his name out of the portal shortly after doing so though so that number is down to eight.