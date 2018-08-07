One of West Virginia’s top receivers from last season is back for one last season in the gold and blue.

But you wouldn’t know it from the preseason watch lists that have swept social media and sports media outlets throughout the summer.

Lost from most of the preseason hype is senior Gary Jennings, who led all Mountaineer receivers in catches and yards last season and solidified himself as one of the team’s most important offensive weapons and one of the top slot receivers in the conference.

We’ve seen one West Virginia receiver in David Sills who has earned a large amount of preseason accolades and rightfully so coming off a season where he led the country in touchdown receptions on his way to becoming a Biletnikoff Award finalist.

Jennings though has cracked the Biletnikoff Award watch list along with Sills, but Sills along with quarterback Will Grier and offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste were voted on to the Preseason All-Big 12 team by the media and have each earned preseason All-American honors. Jennings was left off the Preseason All-Big 12 team.

But why is Jennings not on some of these preseason watch lists?

One lingering stat from last season that could have something to do with that is touchdown receptions. Jennings hauled in just one touchdown catch last season which came during the season-opener against Virginia Tech.

How much do touchdown receptions matter when it comes to recognition?

It’s pretty significant.

Each of last season’s Biletnikoff Award finalists in Sills, Oklahoma State’s James Washington and Colorado State’s Michael Gallup led their respective teams in touchdown receptions while two of the three members of the Preseason All-Big 12 team at wide receiver led their teams in touchdown receptions last season in Sills and Baylor’s Denzel Mims.

Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown was tied for the second-most on the Sooners last season with seven.

However, out of these three Preseason All-Big 12 wide receivers, Jennings racked up the most catches and reception yards. While he narrowly surpasses these three in reception yards (Jennings-1,096, Brown-1,095, Mims-1,087, Sills-980), his 97 catches last year are significantly higher than the other three (Mims-61, Sills-60, Brown-57).

Out of last year’s Biletnikoff Award finalists, Gallup (1,413 yards) and Washington (1,549 yards) racked up more receiving yards than Jennings, but Jennings’ 97 receptions last season surpasses two of the three finalists (Gallup-100, Washington-74, Sills-60). In fact, Jennings ranked fourth in the country last season in receptions and average receptions per game.

Granted, West Virginia’s offense last season threw the ball 51 percent of the time which is more than Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Colorado State (Baylor threw the ball 53 percent of the time last year), but this still displays the fact that Jennings was a primary and reliable target of Grier’s in the team’s passing game.

This also goes to show that touchdown receptions can often overshadow a receiver’s production when it comes to overall catches and yards. In other words, those who get in the end zone are often more recognized and famed than those who do the dirty work than score touchdowns, but I’m not saying that receivers who score more touchdowns don’t do any less dirty work.

Sills became an instant sensation after establishing himself as a deep threat and his red zone presence allowed him to find the end zone for an NCAA-leading 18 touchdowns last season while Jennings was used primarily as a receiver who can catch the ball in space and use his speed to get upfield.

During the 2017 season, Sills was targeted 23 times in the red zone and came up with 14 catches and 12 touchdowns while Jennings was targeted in the red zone just 11 times, catching seven of those passes without a single red zone touchdown. Five of his red zone targets came against Delaware State, a game in which West Virginia’s offense found itself in the red zone seven times.

Jennings’ role mainly centered around setting up West Virginia’s offense inside the 20-yard line, catching roughly 10 passes last season for at least 10 or more yards to set up the Mountaineers in the red zone.

West Virginia returns a talented receiving corp this season led by Jennings and Sills as well as deep threat Marcus Simms and Alabama transfer T.J. Simmons, who’s eligible to play this season after sitting out last year due to transfer rules.

This versatile group, which also contains several young and up-and-coming receivers, can create mismatches and coverage shifts due to what each player brings.

“He’s ready to have another great year, so if I take coverage, then he’s just going to have a huge game,” Sills said regarding Jennings. “If he has a huge game, then the coverage is going to go to him and we’ve got (junior receiver) Marcus (Simms) and (redshirt sophomore receiver) T.J. (Simmons) and a whole bunch of other guys.”

You can make the argument that Jennings deserves more attention than what he has been getting and more preseason recognition, but at the end of the day, fans, coaches and players are more concerned about how their teams perform on the field rather than the individual honors players receive. Also, preseason honors aren’t exactly a complete blueprint of how the upcoming season will play out.

In other words, you never know which player/team may succeed or fail to live up to the expectations or which ones will come out of nowhere and impress. Sills is an example from last season.

“We’re just putting in a lot of extra hard work and a lot of fine-tuning some things in order to be that much better. That’s what our goal is,” Jennings said of the team’s offense. “I’m trying to be a different animal next year. I’m fine-tuning some things that I might not have necessary been as good at.”

In Jennings’ case and as Sills said during this summer, the players have the team goals on their mind and their individual goals will take care of themselves when they work towards achieving those team goals first. From a team standpoint, West Virginia is taking one thing at a time.

"At the end of the day, it's a great honor to have, but end of season goals will dictate things," Jennings said. "First as an individual, I'd like to accomplish what as a team we are setting out to do and as a team right now, we're setting out to beat Tennessee."