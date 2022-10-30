West Virginia has landed a very valuable piece to the current hoops roster with a commitment from Manhattan guard transfer Jose Perez.

Perez was selected as the MAAC pre-season player of the year after averaging 18.9 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Jaspers last season. He elected to leave the program after the controversial firing of his head coach Steve Masiello.

West Virginia stood to benefit as the Mountaineers, along with many other programs, made a push to secure the services of the talented scorer.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pounder, selected the Mountaineers over other options such as TCU, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, N.C. State and Missouri. It is a significant add to the 2022-23 roster due to his veteran experience and ability to put the ball in the basket.

It also continues the trend of adding players from the transfer portal in this cycle to rebuild the Mountaineers 2022-23 roster after a disappointing season a year ago.

Perez is expected to enroll as a walk-on with the Mountaineers and will not be eligible until the second semester when he could enroll as a full-time student, according to sources.

The New York native gives the Mountaineers 15 players on the current roster, although Perez and freshmen guard Josiah Davis will be walk-ons this season.

This will be the fourth school for Perez who spent two seasons at Gardner-Webb and one at Marquette before playing last season with the Jaspers.

WVSports.com will have more on Perez in the near future.