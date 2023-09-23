West Virginia football completed its third-straight win of the season on Saturday, relying on backup redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol to get the 20-13 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, head coach Neal Brown's first win at WVU over Texas Tech.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Nicco Marchiol started the game under center for West Virginia (RECORD) and ripped off two explosive plays, a nine-yard completion and a 16-yard run up the middle on a quarterback keeper. However, WVU’s opening drive ended after a sack and a punt but the Mountaineer defense forced a stop after only three plays on Texas Tech (RECORD).

Marchiol turned the ball over on the next possession though, forcing a ball into double coverage that was intercepted. The Red Raiders were only able to tack on a field goal with the extra possession, a 39-yard field goal from kicker Gino Garcia.

West Virginia strung together a very impressive 13-play possession after the turnover, where running back C.J Donaldson Jr. punched it in for a touchdown from two-yards out. His third touchdown of the season put the Mountaineers up 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The Red Raiders ran three plays and punted in the following possession but after the fourth-down play, Texas Tech’s quarterback Tyler Shough was injured and left the game. West Virginia’s next possession was short-lived and they punted but then it put together a strong stretch of defensive play, highlighted by a sack from defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, that kept the Red Raiders from moving the chains.

The Mountaineers put together another solid drive that went inside the Texas Tech redzone, but after three-straight plays with no gain, they had to settle for a 28-yard field goal from kicker Michael Hayes to go ahead 10-3 in the second quarter.

West Virginia’s defense was stout once again when they went back on the field, forcing the Red Raiders to punt for the third-straight possession with less than five minutes to go in the first half. However, the Texas Tech defense also stood its ground again, creating its second takeaway against Marchiol after a third and short pass was tipped up in the air and into linebacker Ben Roberts’ hands.

In a game where neither team could find consistent offense in the first two quarters, the Red Raiders turned the ball over on downs near midfield and gave WVU a chance to capitalize on an extra possession as the first half winded down. West Virginia was only able to put through another Hayes field goal from 46-yards out and extend its lead to 13-3 at the break.

The Mountaineers’ defense picked up right where they left off in the second half, capping off a solid defensive drive with a sack from safety Marcis Floyd, but after forcing the stop, WVU punted in its next drive after only three snaps, which culminated in a game of missed opportunities for West Virginia to extend its lead.

West Virginia completed another defensive stand after securing its second turnover on downs against the Red Raiders on the day but the following drive ended in a punt with six minutes to go in the third quarter.

Leading 13-3 after a Texas Tech punt, West Virginia was aided by a holding penalty to get a first down but punted the ball away after Marchiol missed the throw on a wide open Hudson Clement down the field.

50 yards on the ground from running back Tahj Brooks was the catalyst to set up the Red Raiders’ first touchdown of the game, which was a six-yard touchdown pass from backup signal caller Behren Morton to wide receiver Jerand Bradley to cut the deficit to 13-10 in favor of West Virginia.

A facemask, a pass interference penalty in the endzone and a small reawakening of the West Virginia passing game gave the Mountaineers their best opportunity to score halfway through the final quarter. Marchiol passed for 32 yards on the drive and was able to finish off a crucial possession for the complexion of the game, as he connected for a nine-yard touchdown pass with tight end Kole Taylor to go ahead 20-10.

Texas Tech’s next drive was very successful with 59 yards gained but it ended in a 34-yard field goal from Garcia with just under five minutes to go in the game, cutting the WVU lead to 20-13. After a West Virginia punt, the Red Raiders were given an opportunity to tie the game with under three minutes to go.

Texas Tech took advantage of its opportunities through the air in the final drive but the Mountaineers’ defense stood tall by forcing four-straight incompletions, one of which the Red Raiders had an open receiver. West Virginia held on to the 20-13 win at home for their third-straight win of the season.

West Virginia will face its first conference game on the road after three straight home games when it heads to Amon G. Carter Stadium to battle the TCU Horned Frogs in its next game on Saturday, Sept. 30. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2.