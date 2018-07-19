Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-19 10:56:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Mathis set for WVU stop

V6unzy6opof3zl3b47im
Mathis plans to visit West Virginia.
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Cedartown (Ga.) running back Tony Mathis doesn’t have a lot of concrete plans when it comes to his recruitment at the moment but he does know one visit for sure.

Mathis, 6-foot, 195-pounds, has a top five that consists of West Virginia, Louisville, Wake Forest, Purdue and Iowa State but has only one visit set for the remainder of the summer.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}