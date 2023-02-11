Emmitt Matthews is here.

Despite the slow stretch in which Matthews scored a combined 12 points over the course of the three games prior to West Virginia's upset win over Iowa State, his 20 point breakout performance showed us that he isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"Letting the game just come to me, 7/10 was really efficient. There's been games where I've shot eight or nine shots and made two or zero. Shots fell tonight," said Matthews. "I try not to force stuff. I just play basketball."

His big run started early in the second half, where he seemed to counteract any offensive momentum put together by the Cyclones via three pointers and multiple and-one drives to the basket.

His coach had no surprise over the impressive performance.

"It's the same thing I've seen for five years now. Really six because I watched him play at Washington," said head coach Bob Huggins. "He gives us great length to defend. I think that's one of the really big advantages that he gives us is his length. But he's a good rebounder, he can shoot it as you saw today. He makes free throws, he does a lot of things for us."

On a team with flashy shooters like Erik Stevenson and Seth Wilson, dominant guards like Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint, it's easy to get lost in the mix. But, for Emmitt Matthews, this isn't a problem

"I came back here to win games. I didn't come back here to score 20 points or score a bunch of buckets. I came back here to do something special with this team," said Matthews.

The star power of his squad may even be part of what allows different individuals to have big nights.

"They have to guard us. They can't not guard Erik, they can't not guard Kedrian, they can't not guard Joe... these are guys you have to guard, so when you have to guard those guys and forget about me, I'm going to go to the basket and score," said Matthews. "It's really a matter of whose night it's going to be."



