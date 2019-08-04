Emmitt Matthews doesn’t have to search hard for the singular moment when it all clicked for him.

Late in the first half against Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament the ball clanked off the rim into the waiting arms of Matthews who then proceeded to take it up the floor. Gliding up the left side of the court, Matthews saw an opportunity at the rim so he didn’t hesitate, he took it.

The freshman dunked the ball on well-known shot blocker Tarik Owens through contact.

“That was the pinnacle, the peak of my confidence,” he said.

It certainly was a welcome to college basketball moment.

He finished that game with 28 points, a career high, and averaged 12.3 points per contest over the following final three games of the year – significantly higher than his total of 3.9 points per game prior to that four game stretch to close the year.

That confidence boost, along with some effort in the weight room, has been the push that Matthews needed to take his game to the next level this off-season.

But how much improvement are we talking?

“I would say he’s our most improved guy. He’s more aggressive, gotten stronger,” head coach Bob Huggins sad. “Look at him, he’s stronger than he was.”

The Washington native has added a noticeable 10-pounds to his frame and grew about an inch since last season while also adding another shoe size in the process going from a 13 to a 14. That doesn’t just happen overnight, instead a lot of work was required to move over the 200-pound barrier.

The off-season provided the natural circumstances for that type of growth as he wasn’t being required to run nearly as much as during the season and was able to work with the strength staff as well as adjust his diet in order to add weight to his frame. It was an everyday job, but he started seeing results.

“Trying to put on as much weight as I can as fast as I can while trying to maintain being able to shoot the ball,” Matthews said.

Now, his teammates are seeing the same as Matthews has been more of a force getting to the basket and putting his body on a defender to finish. While defensively he has improved in boxing out on rebounds as well as being able to set in the post and take a bump and keep his balance. Playing for a defensive minded coach it also allows him to guard the ball better than before.

Huggins has observed a young player that is not only talented but as a desire to keep getting better, which is a combination you like to see.

“He’s gotten better. He’s much more physical, he doesn’t hang around the perimeter. He does make shots, but he’s really improved,” the veteran coach said.

Given his versatility Matthews could be used at not only the three but the four this season for the Mountaineers and it’s something he has embraced. The competitive juices start flowing when he thinks about matching up against stronger, more physical options on defense. On the offensive end, he also realizes that those matchups could favor him with his athleticism.

It's nothing new for Matthews at the four as he was slotted there during AAU but obviously the jump up in competition at the college level makes for an interesting thought. That change in thinking is something that he had to adjust to after arriving in Morgantown as he needed to embrace rebounding, defense and other areas of the game but now he’s fully indoctrinated.

It’s just another challenge for him.

“Now it’s defense is fun, getting rebounds is fun. Now I’m going to get buckets off rebounds, it just started to make the game more fun,” he said.

That last part is at the root of the game for Matthews, who admits that he plays for that reason. Now he has found that happy place and is ready to showcase that growth this upcoming season.

“He really wants to be good. He’s a guy that puts a lot of time in. He wants to be good,” Huggins said. “If you play and see the results of the fruits of your labor so to speak it kind of energizes you a little more.”