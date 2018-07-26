Mayo sorting out list, but WVU remains firmly in the mix
Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County cornerback Tavian Mayo isn't really in a rush when it comes to his recruitment but he does have an idea of some schools standing out.
On that list are West Virginia, Iowa State, Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Duke and Minnesota but that aren't the only ones just a few he knows will be moving on with his recruitment.
"Every one of those schools are great and in a great conference where I can ball out academically and I can get a great education," he said.
