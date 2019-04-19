McBride working to become a one and a two for WVU
Miles McBride isn’t sure if he’s going to be a one or two at the next level but he’s working to make sure he is available to do whatever is asked of him.
McBride, or as he is referred to Deuce, admits he is more of a two-guard but has been spending a lot of time working on passing the ball and getting his teammates involved.
