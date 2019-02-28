Jordan McCabe understands that he’s had to try to fill some big shoes this year.

Replacing accomplished senior guards like Jevon Carter and Daxter Miles can be challenging for anybody trying to do it let alone a true freshman trying for the first time.

“They’ve kind of put shoes out there that are hard to fill. We’re looking down at them and they’re the size of Ronald McDonald’s shoes,” McCabe said. “They did some really good things.”