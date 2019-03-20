Confidence never has and never will be an issue for Jordan McCabe.

It’s an element that is built into his personality and one that has helped him navigate his way on the basketball court to this point in his life.

But basketball wasn’t necessarily the problem at first as he tried to find his way after making the jump from high school ball to then learning under the tough-minded Bob Huggins. Sure he had things to learn and needed to make some adjustments but big picture there were hurdles to clear in other aspects.