Following a tough loss to Kansas to start league play at 0-3, the Mountaineers are facing their first noticeable set-back of the season.

As any fan base does when facing adversity, many have already begun asking questions and pointing fingers. Is it the defense? Maybe it’s the shooting. Are we just not as good as we thought we were?

While not solely one of these issues, there does appear to be a problem at hand, a very fixable one, but not as easily quantifiable: Dedication.

“When you’re flunking a class, you study more, or you continue to flunk the class. If you continually don’t make a shot, you continually aren’t consistent at the free throw line, if you don’t consistently make shots from where you’re going to get shots from, you’re probably going to flunk the class,” said a visibly frustrated Bob Huggins following Saturday night’s home loss.

Throughout the press conference Huggins reiterated the fact that what is being drilled into his players day in and day out of practice, simply is not translating to the game.

From looking at the rim, to guarding, to getting under a screen, missing cutters, and more, Huggins’ teachings are not being executed.

“We just need to lock in as a team, listen to the Hall of Fame coach. He knows what he’s doing, everybody knows he knows what he’s doing,” said James Okonkwo.

Joe Toussaint expressed similar feelings, stating, “Got to listen to coach. I feel like sometimes we do our own things and that’s when we run into problems. He’s not a Hall of Fame coach for no reason.”

Whether it be blatant defiance or not, the execution is not there, and that along with lack of hard-work is not a recipe for success.

“I don’t know why it don’t bother them, when they miss shots and they don't respond with coming back. You’re not over exerting yourself to shoot free throws, especially when you’ve got managers in there rebounding for you. I thought we had solved that problem. Obviously I was wrong again,” said Huggins.

“It’s a lack of concentration. Go in and do the dirty work, that’s all it is. My coach always says it’s the hardest league in America, nobody’s just gonna give us the game, we got to go take it. That’s all it is, try to switch our mindsets…I know I’m gonna be strong for my guys, it’s just a matter of getting everyone on the same page with me,” said Toussaint.