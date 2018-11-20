Moultrie (Ga.) Colquitt County defensive tackle Brian Merritt has held West Virginia in high regard in his recruitment since the Mountaineers first offered but he still needs to check one thing off the list.

That thing is a somewhat important one considering that the 6-foot, 290-pounder, has yet to make it to Morgantown for a visit in order to see the campus and meet with the coaches.

But one could be coming soon.