West Virginia lost their 21st scholarship player to the transfer portal since Aug. 1 when news that junior defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor would be exiting the program was announced by head coach Neal Brown.

That alone signifies the difference in this most recent entry in the mere fact that Brown addressed the transfer head on in an impromptu press conference instead of relying on his tried-and-true method of not mentioning these situations on an individual basis.