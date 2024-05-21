The West Virginia football program has landed a transfer commitment from Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson. Robinson, 6-foot-4, 220-pounds, announced his pledge on social media. The Georgia native spent two years with the Bulldogs where he caught 51 passes for 583 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Robinson started his career at Georgia where he saw action in 2020 and then redshirted during the 2021 season. Wide receivers coach Bilal Marshall served as the lead recruiter. WVSports.com will have more with Robinson soon.