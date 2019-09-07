West Virginia (1-1) suffered its first loss of the Neal Brown era in the hands of Missouri (1-1) Saturday afternoon by a score of 38-7 in Columbia (Mo.).

The Mountaineers were dominated from start to finish by the Tigers as Missouri outgained West Virginia in total yards, 382-171, and forced three turnovers. West Virginia also finished with just 30 rushing yards.

Each team’s first offensive drive ended with a punt, but Missouri’s second offensive drive saw the Tigers take an early 3-0 lead with a 43-yard field goal.

West Virginia’s next two offensive drives ended with two interceptions thrown by quarterback Austin Kendall both of which were tipped. Missouri took advantage of each turnover with a 26-yard touchdown pass from Kelly Bryant to Albert Okwuegbunam and a 10-yard touchdown rush from Larry Rountree to take a 17-0 lead with 13:02 left in the second quarter.

The Mountaineers’ offensive struggles continued in the first half as team’s next two drives consisted of a missed 45-yard field goal from Evan Staley and a turnover on downs.

Missouri then rolled to a 31-0 halftime lead with the help of another touchdown pass from (16 yards) Kelly to Okwuegbunam and a three-yard touchdown pass from Kelly to Barrett Banister.

West Virginia’s defense managed to keep Missouri off the scoreboard in the third quarter, but the team’s offense continued to be ineffective as the Tigers maintained its 31-0 lead. This lead then grew to 38-0 after a Nick Bolton intercepted Jack Allison and returned it 20 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. This was Bolton’s second interception of the game.

From there, West Virginia avoided the shutout with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Kendall to George Campbell, but Missouri would get the win, handing the Mountaineers their first loss of the season.

West Virginia will return to Milan Puskar Stadium next Saturday in Morgantown to take on North Carolina State at noon ET.