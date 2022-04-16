As offensive line coach Matt Moore constructs his fourth group at West Virginia, the focus is on making sure that the best available are always on the field.

There’s of course the starting five, which has seen some shuffling right last season’s right tackle sophomore Wyatt Milum has shifted over to left side, while the current right tackle spot remains very much up in the air between last year’s left tackle in redshirt junior Brandon Yates and Virginia transfer redshirt junior Ja’Quay Hubbard.