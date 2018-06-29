Tulsa (Okla.) Victory Christian linebacker Trayvon Moss has long had an interest in the West Virginia football program just based off what he watched on television.

Now he has the chance to play college football there and experience it all for himself if he wants after the Mountaineers extended an offer.

Moss, 6-foot-1, 215-pounds, has been on a tear of late on the recruiting trail adding scholarships from North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisville, Virginia and Oregon State. But West Virginia holds the special distinction of being the first school from the Big 12 to extend an offer.