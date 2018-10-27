It seems almost fitting that with Tavon Austin on the sidelines, West Virginia found a way to make an already explosive offense all-the-more dangerous with speed.

After getting both back from injuries, the Mountaineers added a little bit of speed into their lineup with all-purpose options Tevin Bush and Alec Sinkfield.

Bush had been sidelined since the Kansas game, while Sinkfield hadn’t played since the second game of the year against Youngstown State.