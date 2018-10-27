Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-27 10:45:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Motion, speed adds more elements to WVU offense

Llju2mngycvcb3uh3yer
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

It seems almost fitting that with Tavon Austin on the sidelines, West Virginia found a way to make an already explosive offense all-the-more dangerous with speed.

After getting both back from injuries, the Mountaineers added a little bit of speed into their lineup with all-purpose options Tevin Bush and Alec Sinkfield.

Bush had been sidelined since the Kansas game, while Sinkfield hadn’t played since the second game of the year against Youngstown State.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}