It took four years and two different schools but Reuben Jones finally got to the quarterback.

It all happened so fast that he couldn’t even grasp what had unfolded at the time after spinning James Madison quarterback Ben DiNucci to the Mountaineer Field artificial turf.

“I didn’t realize I got the sack until the next play,” he admitted. “It felt amazing.”

Jones had come close before during his time at Michigan, several times in-fact.

Jones recalls a non-conference game against Cincinnati in 2017 where he came free inside and got to the quarterback but didn’t realize the play had already been blown dead for a false start. Almost miraculously he got the exact same look on the next play but again there was a flag.

“They said off sides and then I got taken out of the game,” he said.

He appeared in 16 games during his time in Ann Arbor and made seven tackles, but never was able to get a sack. In his first game with the Mountaineers he doubled down and got a pair while also tallying a pressure and grading out as one of the highest players on the defensive line at 93-percent.

“Been waiting for a long time,” Jones said.

It was a breakout performance for Jones over the course of his 29 snaps, more than he ever saw in a single game with the Wolverines. It also served as a cherry on top for what Neal Brown felt he could bring to the table when West Virginia elected to add him to the program as a graduate transfer.

When first vetting the Florida native as a possible roster addition, Brown spent time speaking with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown who he had a prior relationship with during his earlier coaching days at Massachusetts. The new head coach knew he needed defensive linemen, especially those with experience at the college level, but something else stuck out.

The message was one that caught Brown’s attention in large part because it was the recipe he felt was missing from his defensive line and really his young defense as a whole.

“He’s going to play hard, he’s active and he’s a good kid,” Brown recalled the conversation going.

Brown was hoping to establish a new culture in Morgantown and that meant being selective with the veteran leadership he was bringing into the program. An energizer bunny of sorts, Jones fit the profile on that front as a factor to help sow the seeds of that away from the game while also having a chance to make the most of his final season of college football on the field.

After an unofficial visit to campus where Jones was able to sit down and get an understanding of his plan by speaking with Brown, Jones was sold. Jones knew this was his last opportunity at the college level and he wanted to make the most of it regardless of what that role was when the season began. He was trading maize and blue for gold and blue and excited about the future.

“I felt like they wanted me here,” he said.

From the minute he stepped foot on campus, Brown has lived up to his billing. Whether it’s going through work-outs, recovery or even taking notes in the meeting room he is doing it full throttle.

“How you do anything is how you do everything,” he said.

It isn’t just in his preparation either, as both of his sacks in the season opener were largely due to his efforts on each of the plays by running things down.

“As long as you play with high effort and you go hard every play, plays just happen,” he said.

Jones is now at peace with his role and excited for what happens next in his career as both a spark plug on the defensive side and as a pass rusher.

But he won't complain if perhaps a few more sacks could be part of that as well.