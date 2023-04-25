The Mountaineers continued their dominance Tuesday night at home against Penn State with a commanding 14-2 win, led by JJ Wetherholt's five RBI's and grand slam home run.

West Virginia pitcher Carson Estridge made quick work of the first three Penn State batters. The first two grounded out to short, and then Estridge got the first strikeout of the game to finish off batter three.

The Mountaineers were unable to get on base either, taking things to the second inning.

The first Penn State batter grounded out to start the second, and the next walked, the first to get on base thus far. He would advance to second on a passed ball. Another strikeout and ground out would keep the Nittany Lions scoreless through two innings.

Caleb McNeely walked to be the first Mountaineer on base, but three consecutive outs quickly closed out the second inning.

Estridge continued to make quick work of Penn State, tallying his third strikeout en route to three consecutive outs, with Penn State remaining hitless.

The bottom of the third was more than action packed for the Mountaineers. First, WVU’s Braden Barry tallied a single for the first hit of the game. Then, Sam White singled as well, pushing Barry to third with three outs remaining in the bottom of the third. White then advanced to second on a passed ball, and Tevin Tucker walked to load the bases with still no outs. JJ Wetherholt brought all three home on a grand slam over the right field fence to put West Virginia up four. The inning closed with the Mountaineers up just as many.

Penn State kicked off the fourth inning with their first hit of the game, a single. They then followed it up with a double to put one run on the board, and almost scored another later in the inning but was thrown out from left field at home.

West Virginia singled and bunted to start the bottom of the fourth, both batters getting on base. Another bunt failed to move the runners, but a passed ball got base runners to second and third. JJ Wetherholt got his fifth RBI on a fly-out, the runner at third tagging to get the Mountaineers up 5-1. A walk then loaded the bases, and a single on the next at bat brought two more home. Next, a hit by pitch reloaded the bases, and a single by Ellis Garcia scored one more. On the very next at bat, Grant Hussey hit the second grand slam of the game to give WVU a commanding 12-1 lead. A ground out to third closed out the inning.

WVU pitcher Gavin Van Kempen struck out the first two Penn State batters before hitting the third. A flyout would put the Mountaineers back up to bat.

West Virginia would add one more run in the fifth, with Wetherholt scoring after getting on base via a triple.

Both teams tallied one more run to their totals on solo homers, bringing the score to 14-2 at the top of the seventh.

The final three innings came and went without any more scoring, and West Virginia came away with the 14-2 victory.