Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skill on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former Mountaineer player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Here's who's making a splash following Week Two of the NFL preseason.

The most outstanding game for a couple of former West Virginia players this week was easily the Seahawks versus Cowboys matchup on Saturday.

Seahawks signal caller Geno Smith played a couple of drives in the first quarter for Seattle, completing five of his six passes for 46 yards and two rushing yards in a 22-14 victory over the Cowboys.

On the other side of this game was former WVU quarterback Will Grier for Dallas, who played the entire second half for the Cowboys. Grier finished the game going 13-for-18 with 136 yards and one interception in the defeat, nearly leading a game-tying drive as the clock winded down.

Another preseason game this week featured three more former Mountaineers when the Panthers and Giants battled on Friday.

Panthers' wide receiver Gary Jennings Jr. made a huge contribution for Carolina, catching a 20-yard touchdown pass in the 21-19 win over New York.

In the loss, recent WVU departure Bryce Ford-Wheaton caught two passes for New York, which totaled 24 yards. Fellow wide receiver and Biletnikoff Award semi-finalist David Sills V also played for the Giants, but only received one target.

On the defensive side, quite a few Mountaineers made an impact this week. First, was linebacker Tony Fields II for Cleveland, who made three tackles in the Browns' 18-18 tie against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas, who's entering the second season of a three-year, $21 million contract, also made three tackles in the Packers' 21-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Safety Kenny Robinson, the newest signee for the Pittsburgh Steelers, recorded five tackles in their decisive victory, where they defeated the Buffalo Bills 27-15 on Saturday.

Two more Mountaineers, who are nearly guaranteed starters on their respective teams, played minimal snaps in two more games on Saturday. Linebacker Kyzir White recorded two tackles in the Arizona Cardinals' 38-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins' linebacker David Long Jr. also made two tackles and one tackle for loss in Miami's 28-3 win over the Houston Texans.

Now that Week Two of the NFL preseason is completed, we'll be back next week to let you know how these former fan-favorite Mountaineers are performing on the professional level.