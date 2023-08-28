Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former Mountaineer player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Here's who's making a splash following Week Three of the NFL preseason and it ended up as an impressive week for these former West Virginia stars.

-- QB Will Grier - Dallas Cowboys

Once again, Will Grier was the star of the show for former Mountaineers in the NFL and Saturday's performance in Dallas' 31-16 preseason win over the Las Vegas Raiders might be the best in his professional career, including the regular season.

Grier went an exceptional 29-for-35 with 305 yards and two passing touchdowns and then proceeded to add on 53 yards and two more touchdowns on the ground. With the addition of Trey Lance in the Cowboys quarterback room, this performance could earn Grier a spot with another team.

-- WR David Sills V - New York Giants

Although Bryce Ford-Wheaton is out with an injury, the former Mountaineer star Sills had a outstanding performance in Saturday's 32-24 loss the Jets, snagging six catches on nine targets, for 81 yards and a touchdown.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns

Fields II has now taken home the best defensive performance for a former Mountaineer in the preseason thus far, where he led Cleveland with 11 total tackles in its 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

-- DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

Stills made his first impact of the season for the Cardinals with an impressive performance in Saturday's 18-17 preseason win over Minnesota, where he finished the game with three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one pass deflection and one QB hit.

-- S Kenny Robinson & LB Nick Kwiatkoski - Pittsburgh Steelers

In Thursday's dominant 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons, the former West Virginia safety put together a modest performance, with four total tackles and a fumble recovery, which set up a touchdown. Former Mountaineer Kwiatkoski also recorded two tackles in his new home. On Monday, Robinson was waived.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

In his second appearance for the Dolphins this preseason, Long Jr. wasn't much of a factor but did crack the stat sheet with three tackles in the Dolphin's 31-18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens & Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

The Ravens fell to the Buccaneers 26-20 in Saturday's preseason matchup and former Mountaineer defensive back Daryl Worley finished with three tackles in the loss. Rasul Douglas also recorded one tackle in the Packers' 19-15 loss against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday.

No stats:

-- QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

-- QB Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans

-- LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals