Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week 10 of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into solid starters and others who are becoming stars.

-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks

Not very many Mountaineers saw the field this week at the professional level;, but Smith delivered and made a bounce-back performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, especially in the second half. Smith willed Seattle to a game-winning drive, capped off by a field goal as time expired to take a 29-26 victory over the Commanders at home.

Smith was on fire in the second half, finishing the game passing 31-for-47 with 369 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also had one scramble that went for 13 yards.

-- LB Kyzir White & DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

Arizona also won on a last-second field goal on Sunday, defeating the Atlanta Falcons thanks to a helpful day from two former Mountaineers on the defense. White once against held the banner for total tackles, leading the team with 11 tackles including six solo stops.

Stills has also earned and maintained a starting role on the defense line and recorded three solo tackles in Sunday's win.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Buffalo Bills

In heartbreaking fashion, Douglas and the Buffalo Bills lost on Monday Night Football to the Denver Broncos on a game-winning field goal as time expired, 24-22.

However, the former Mountaineer cornerback played a solid game in his second contest with Buffalo, covering Broncos' star wide receiver Courtland Sutton for the majority of the night. Douglas also finished the game with six tackles, five solo stops and a crucial fumble recovery that changed the outcome of the game.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

On Sunday afternoon, New York struggled in a matchup with the Dallas Cowboys for the second time this season, as Dallas took care of the Giants 49-17. Glowinski started at right guard and played significant snaps at that spot, but New York was only able to accumulate 172 offensive yards.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers offense led by McKivitz got back on track on Sunday, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in dominant fashion 34-3. McKivitz once again got the start at right tackle for San Francisco, leading the 49ers to 437 total offensive yards, including 293 passing yards and 144 rushing in the victory.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week 10:

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins - Miami was on a bye week in Week 10.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns - despite an impactful game last week, Fields did not play much or record a statistic against Baltimore.

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - Grier remains the team's third quarterback and is yet to appear for the team.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - Worley did not record a statistic against Cleveland on Sunday and played sparingly.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - Wesco is active for the Titans but failed to record a statistic against Tampa Bay, primarily playing as a blocker.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- OG Adam Pankey - Dallas Cowboys - he remains on the Cowboys' practice squad.

-- OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants - Cajuste remains on the Giants practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.