Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that the NFL's Aug. 29 roster deadline has passed and every team has been cut down from 90 players to 53, here's every former Mountaineer who's earned a spot in the pros.

-- QB Will Grier - Cincinnati Bengals

After being waived from the Dallas Cowboys' roster on Aug. 29 after the team traded for Trey Lance, Grier landed in a great opportunity on the Bengals practice squad as the team's third string quarterback.

Behind NFL star Joe Burrow and backup Jake Browning, Grier has found a home close to West Virginia but has also landed in a superb passing scheme with great minds to learn from and an excellent quarterback to sit behind.

-- QB Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Although there's not much news about Smith after cut day, it is certainly a good thing for him at this point in his career. The WVU legend and NFL veteran solidified his starting role in Seattle last season, of course making the 53-man roster this offseason. In a career renaissance for Smith, he'll be leading Seattle in his second full season as the starter.

-- WR David Sills V & Bryce Ford-Wheaton - Denver Broncos & New York Giants

Although Bryce Ford-Wheaton is currently stuck on injured reserve following Tuesday's cut day, he was retained on the 53-man roster for the New York Giants and fellow wide receiver David Sills V was waived by New York.

However, Sills did land another opportunity, signing as a premier option on the Broncos practice squad to start the season.

-- DL Dante Stills & LB Kyzir White - Arizona Cardinals

Two former Mountaineers in White and Stills both made the Arizona Cardinals 53-man roster after last Tuesday's cuts. White is slated to be a starter for Arizona after starting for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles last season, but Stills will hold a backup role after he was signed this offseason and then showed out in the preseason.

-- RT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

Following an offseason move that saw long-time starting right tackle for San Francisco, Mike McGlinchey, move onto the Ravens, McKivitz is set to take over a starting right tackle spot on one of the NFL's best offenses. McKivitz in the offseason signed a two-year extension with the 49ers, locking down that starting role for this season and beyond.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

After having a breakout season in his third-year with the Tennessee Titans last season and signing with the Dolphins in the offseason, Long Jr. has made the team's 53-man roster to start the regular season and is set to be a starting linebacker for Week One. Long Jr. accumulated 75 tackles for the Titans in 2022 and he will be playing on an improved defense for Miami.

-- S Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore decided on Tuesday to waive Worley before the deadline, but the former Mountaineer safety resigned on the Raven's practice squad after a modest preseason performance.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

While still in the meat of 3-year, $21 million contract, Douglas is set to be a starting cornerback for Green Bay's defense, which could take a big step forward in 2023. Douglas has been impressive in his NFL career up to this point, with 14 interceptions, 60 pass deflections and over 300 tackles since 2017.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

Glowinski has found a strong role as the starting right guard for New York for multiple seasons at this point and he will remain with the Giants to begin the 2023 regular season. Since entering the NFL with the Seahawks in 2015 and then playing with Indianapolis, the former West Virginia star has started 90 NFL games and has played in 111 NFL total.

-- OG Adam Pankey - New York Jets

Pankey went undrafted in 2017, but he has carved out a career as a journeyman offensive lineman in the NFL. Pankey has played for four teams in his professional career thus far and has only appeared in nine games, but he's landed a great opportunity with the Jet's practice squad after being waived before Tuesday's deadline by New York.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns

Since being drafted by Cleveland in 2021, Fields has found a role in the Brown's defense and has maintained a spot on the 53-man roster following Tuesday's deadline. Fields will start the season as a backup outside linebacker and has recorded 52 tackles in his career.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans

After playing in New York for the first three years of his career and for the Bears last season, Wesco signed a one-year deal with the Titans and will be the backup for starting tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo in Tennessee to start the regular season.

The following players were waived before the NFL's Tuesday roster deadline and are yet to sign to another team:

-- WR Gary Jennings

-- S Kenny Robinson

-- LB Nick Kwiatkoski

-- LS Rex Sunahara



