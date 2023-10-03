Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week Four of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into solid starters and others who are becoming stars.

-- LB Kyzir White & DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

Despite the loss, both of these former Mountaineers made their impact felt again in the 35-16 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. White came in at third on the team in total tackles with seven, including three solo stops. Stills also played a significant amount and had two total tackles and one solo tackle.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

After an historic 50-point win, the Dolphins 'defense was gashed in the 48-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. For former West Virginia linebacker David Long Jr. though, he had a great outing after leading Miami's defense with 10 total tackles and seven solo tackles. Long also recorded two tackles for loss in the defeat, but has come on as on late in the Dolphin's front seven.

-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith and the Seattle offense did what it needed to do on Monday night against the Giants, as the Seahawks defeated New York 24-3 to improve to 3-1 under Smith.

Smith started the game for Seattle but left in the second quarter after an awkward tackle that resulted in a knee injury. However, Smith did return in the second half to lead the Seahawks to victory, finishing 13-for-20 with 110 yards and one passing touchdown.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers played prime time football against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, and fell 34-20 in a game where the Packers trailed for the majority and struggled to find its footing defensively. Douglas has become a solidified starter for Green Bay and put together four solo tackles and a tackle for loss in the defeat.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers had another impressive offensive output and McKivitz was a leader in the trenches for an group that ran for 124 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and put up another 271 yards through the air. San Francisco also picked up a win on Sunday, defeating the Arizona Cardinals 35-16.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

Glowinski started in Monday night's matchup against Seattle at right guard, but the New York offense had a rough night up front, allowing 11 sacks to the Seahawks defense in the 24-3 loss where the unit only recorded 248 offensive yards.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens

Worley wasn't much of a factor with a modest amount of snaps in Baltimore's 28-3 victory over the Cleveland Browns, where he recorded one pass breakup in coverage.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week Four:

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - Grier did not appear for the Patriots and remains the team's third quarterback.

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - he remains the Titans' backup tight end.

-- LB Tony Fields II - Cleveland Browns - Did not see the field in Cleveland's 28-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, remains a backup linebacker.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.

-- OG Adam Pankey - New York Jets - he remains on the Jets' practice squad.