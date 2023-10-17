Every offseason, West Virginia football puts former Mountaineers into the professional ranks, where these players go to show their skills on the largest stage of football, the National Football League.

This is a comprehensive list of every former West Virginia player making an impact in the NFL, which will be updated every week as games are played. Now that Week Six of the NFL regular season has passed, here's every former Mountaineer who's active on an NFL roster, with some players growing into solid starters and others who are becoming stars.

-- LB Kyzir White & DL Dante Stills - Arizona Cardinals

White and Stills once again carried the banner as tackling duo in the front seven for the Cardinals, both making an impact despite Arizona's 26-9 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

White once cemented his place among the team's leader tacklers, with a team-high eight total tackles, five solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit. Stills also recorded four tackles from the defensive end position for the Cardinals.

-- LB David Long Jr. - Miami Dolphins

Long was the leading defender and continues to impress after Miami's dominant 42-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. This former Mountaineer recorded a team-high 11 total tackles, which included four solo stops and one quarterback hit.

-- CB Rasul Douglas - Green Bay Packers

With a bye in Week Six, Douglas played a significant role in the secondary for Green Bay's 17-13 loss in Week Five against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Douglas broke up two passes and also recorded four solo tackles.

-- QB Geno Smith- Seattle Seahawks

Seattle traveled to Cincinnati to play the Bengals on Sunday and fell 17-13 after Smith was sacked on a fourth-down play in the redzone late in the contest. Smith finished 27-for-41 through the air, with 323 yards and two interceptions.

-- OT Colton McKivitz - San Francisco 49ers

In San Francisco's first loss of the season, the Cleveland Browns defeated the 49ers 19-17 in Cleveland on Sunday and McKivitz started at right tackle in the loss with only 215 yards of offense on the board.

-- OG Mark Glowinski - New York Giants

In a game that came down to quite literally the last play, Glowinski and the New York Giants fell on the road to the Buffalo Bills 14-9 on Sunday Night Football.

Glowinski started and played the entire game at left guard for New York, as the Giants' offense racked up 316 total offensive yards and the former West Virginia offensive lineman made many key blocks on the second level.

-- OT Yodny Cajuste - New York Giants

Cajuste was signed to the Giants practice squad on Tuesday, Oct. 10 after being cut by the New England Patriots before the season.

Players who are rostered but did not appear or record a statistic in Week Five:

-- TE Trevon Wesco - Tennessee Titans - Wesco did not record a statistic in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and he remains a backup tight end.

-- QB Will Grier - New England Patriots - Grier did not appear for the Patriots and remains the team's third quarterback with a chance to move up.

-- CB Daryl Worley - Baltimore Ravens - Worley remains a backup defensive back.

-- LB Tony Fields II.- Cleveland Browns - Fields remains a backup at the linebacker position for Cleveland.

-- WR David Sills V - Denver Broncos - he remains on the Broncos' practice squad.

-- WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton - New York Giants - Ford-Wheaton will miss the season for the Giants on the team's injured reserve with a torn ACL.