{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 10:55:00 -0500') }}

Mountaineers make impression on 2020 WR Gray after camp

Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia has made a strong push into the state of North Carolina on the recruiting trail and one of those prospects was on campus for a one-day camp in Ardrey Kell 2020 wide receiver Cedric Gray.

Gray, 6-foot-3, 190-pounds, already holds offers from Marshall, Youngstown State, Kent State and Campbell but has taken several visits this summer to check out schools such as Duke and Wake Forest.

