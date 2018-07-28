The Mountaineers initially offered Hazel in September of 2017 and had been involved in his recruitment for quite some time.

Hazel, 6-foot-1, 190-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a host of scholarship offers but had recently narrowed his college choices to a top seven that also included Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and Maryland.

West Virginia landed a major piece to its future offense when Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise Rivals250 wide receiver Isaiah Hazel committed to the Mountaineers.

However, only recently did the program start to move up his list. Alabama was considered the front runner but the Mountaineers surged ahead in recent days.



Running backs coach Marquel Blackwell as well as wide receivers coach Tyron Carrier, who Hazel said was one of his favorite position coaches that was recruiting him, were the primary contacts.

Blackwell was especially important in recruiting the talented wide receiver. That connection helped the Mountaineers stay heavily involved in his recruitment throughout the process.

He visited campus before the dead period and things started to trend at that point.

Hazel is the eleventh commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2019 class and represents the third wide receiver to go along with Stone Mountain (Ga.) Stephenson wide receiver Deshon Stoudemire and Savannah (Ga.) Memorial Day School wide receiver Winston Wright.

The Maryland native also represents the second four-star prospect to commit to the program.

Hazel is rated as the 198th best prospect nationally and comes in as the 30th best wide receiver. Outside of his top group, Hazel also held offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Rutgers, Syracuse, Wake Forest, Boston College, East Carolina and several other programs.

WVSports.com will have more with Hazel in the near future.