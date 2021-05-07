WVSports - Mountaineers open series with win over Oklahoma

West Virginia’s Nathan Blasick was destined for a first inning single until the ball he sent to shallow left field received a lucky bounce.

What looked to be a bloop single instead rose way above Oklahoma outfielder Diego Muniz, making its way instead to the outfield fence. Blasick came all the way around to score on the play, which would later be ruled a three-run inside the park home run.

The Mountaineers’ lineup continuously drubbed Sooners starter Wyatt Olds, plating six runs in the first two innings en route to a 7-1 win.

The same could not be said of the Sooners, who went head-to-head with West Virginia ace Jackson Wolf. The senior left-hander surrendered only one run through his seven-inning outing, allowing a meager three hits.

While Wolf coasted through the Oklahoma lineup, the Mountaineers continued to pile on at the plate.

In the second inning, catcher Matt McCormick connected for a drive to deep left-center field, which hopped over the wall for a ground rule double and brought home one run. The next batter, Hudson Byorick, connected on a single, scoring McCormick.

The Sooners came around to add their first notch on the scoreboard in the fourth inning as second baseman Conor McKenna lined a single through the left side of the infield, scoring designated hitter Jimmy Crooks.

Yet, Wolf was able to settle down, ending the inning in the following at-bat. He went on to strike-out four of the last ten batters he faced before head coach Randy Mazey turned to the bullpen in the eighth inning.

Reliever Noah Short took the ball and picked up where Wolf left off, sitting down the three batters he faced in short order. It took him only eight pitches in the ninth to secure the West Virginia victory.

Left fielder Paul McIntosh led the Mountaineers at the plate, going 2-for-4. His first hit, a solo home run, was West Virginia’s first run of the game, and he also added a double.

Up Next: West Virginia will host Oklahoma for a doubleheader on Saturday, with the first game scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.