MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 29, 2023) – After putting up the most regular-season wins in program history and earning a share of its first Big 12 title, the West Virginia baseball team earned an at-large bid to the 2023 NCAA Baseball Championship. The Mountaineers will play in the Lexington region as the No. 2 seed and will open against No. 3-seed Indiana on Friday night.

It will be the 14th NCAA appearance for West Virginia and the first since hosting a regional in 2019. It is also the third in the Randy Mazey era after having also earned a selection in 2017. Overall, the Mountaineers are 11-26 in regional play.

Friday’s first pitch between West Virginia and Indiana will be at 7 p.m. with the game airing on ESPN+. Host and No. 12 national seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Ball State will play the first game of the day on Friday at 12 p.m.

All-session tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m. ET. All-session tickets include admission for all six/seven games of the regional tournament. Each session consists of a single game, and the stadium will be cleared between each game. Fans are encouraged to purchase all-session tickets to secure the best seat locations, as all chairbacks will be reserved. Based on availability, single game tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1 at 9 a.m. ET.

Tickets may be purchased online at UKBaseballTix.com or by calling the UK Ticket Office at (800) 928-2287, option 4. The Joe Craft Center ticket office will be open this week Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET. If tickets remain, they will also be sold on-site at Kentucky Proud Park beginning two hours prior to the first game each day.

Ticket Prices

• All-Session Reserved Seats (Sections 101-111) $90

• All-Session General Admission* $60

• Single-Session Reserved Seats $15, based on availability

• Single-Session General Admission* $10, based on availability

*For the regional, General Admission areas will include the right and left field terraces, grass berms, and outfield standing room areas. These spaces are first-come, first-serve and do not contain any fixed seats. Fans are welcome to bring their own lawn chairs and/or blankets into the stadium for these areas. Gates will open 90 minutes prior to first pitch.

All tickets for the tournament will be mobile. Children ages one and under will not require a ticket for entry.

