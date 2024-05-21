MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (May 20, 2024) – The West Virginia University baseball team is set to begin the 2024 Big 12 Championship on Tuesday, May 21, when it takes on TCU. First pitch from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas is set for 1:30 p.m.

The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Mountaineers Sports Network on all radio affiliates as well as the Varsity Network, WVU Gameday App, and WVUSports.com.

The Mountaineers enter the championship as the No. 4 seed after going 19-11 in Big 12 play this season while the Horned Frogs went 14-16 and are the No. 9 seed. Overall, WVU is 33-20 and TCU is 31-19 on the season.

The two teams just played each other to close out the regular season with the Mountaineers taking the series in Fort Worth, winning the final two games on Friday and Saturday.

Sophomore right-hander Carson Estridge will get the ball for the Mountaineers on Tuesday and will go up against RHP Caedmon Parker of TCU. Estridge is 1-1 on the season with a 3.41 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31.2 innings pitched.

Earlier in the day, junior JJ Wetherholt and senior Derek Clark were named to the All-Big 12 First Team while senior Reed Chumley earned a spot on the second team. Junior Aidan Major, sophomore Sam White, and junior Kyle West all earned honorable mention status.

Wetherholt leads the Mountaineers with a .375 batting average while Chumley has a team-high 15 home runs and 45 RBI. Chumley, West, White, and junior Grant Hussey all have double-digit home runs for West Virginia.

Led by Head Coach Kirk Sarloos, TCU is 31-19 in 2024. In the Big 12, the Horned Frogs finished in ninth place with a 14-16 record

Payton Tolle was named Big 12 Pitcher and Newcomer of the Year with a 2.96 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 76.0 innings pitched. Ben Abeldt is TCU’s top reliever with a 1.83 ERA in 25 appearances.

At the plate, Logan Maxwell is hitting .342 while Luke Boyes and Kurtis Byrne each have six home runs to lead the team.

If West Virginia wins on Tuesday, it will next play on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. while a loss would mean playing on Wednesday at 10 a.m. against the loser of the Kansas-Kansas State game in an elimination game.

